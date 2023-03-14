Rose Lynn Terry, 67, of Alton, passed away on March 10, 2023 at her home in Alton.
She was born on April 6, 1955 in Chicago, the daughter of Oscar Harold & Janice (Rouar) Terry.
Rose was an avid Chicago Cubs fan, enjoyed coloring, working word puzzles, watching movies, and was very generous to her friends..
Rose is survived by her friends at Burt's Shelter Care in Alton.
Visitation will be held Thursday, March 16, 2023, 10:00 am until time of funeral services 11:00 am at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton with Rev. Keith Johnson officiating.
Burial will follow at Valhalla Memorial Park Cemetery in Godfrey.
Memorials are suggested to the Burt's Shelter Care Activity Fund.
