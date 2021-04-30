Rose L. Hamilton, 99, formerly of Godfrey, passed away at 2:02 a.m. Friday, April 30, 2021 at Osage Beach Rehab and Health Care Center in Osage Beach, MO.
Born Nov. 21, 1921 in Pinckneyville, IL, she was a daughter of Henry and Lucy Ann (Giacomo) Ruppert.
She married E.D. “Dale” Hamilton Jan. 11, 1943 in Pinckneyville. He passed away Sept. 26, 2008.
Rose worked as a waitress and a clerk in Pinckneyville, Wood River, and East Alton areas.
Survivors include a daughter and son-in-law, Trudy and Lonnie Mercurio of Sunrise Beach, MO; a grandson, Dale Jae Mercurio; and a sister, Shirley Ann Ruppert of Pinckneyville.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Frank Pete Ruppert and Elmer Clarence Ruppert.
Private graveside services will be held at Fosterburg Cemetery in Fosterburg, IL.
Professional services entrusted to Paynic Home for Funerals, with an online guestbook available at www.paynicfh.com