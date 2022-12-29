Alton
Rose M. Julino, 81, of Alton, passed away on December 21, 2022, at Alton Memorial Rehabilitation & Therapy.
She was born on April 26, 1941, in Wherden, Germany, the daughter of Alfons & Mathilde (Meyer) Julino.
Rose worked as an insurance Broker/Agent for Charles Crane Insurance Company.
She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Alton, regularly went to St. Anthony's Chapel for prayer, and loved cats.
Rose is survived by her son, Brian J Julino of Alton; one sister, Ruth Richards of New Bern, North Carolina; one brother, Paul Stephen and Spouse (Nadia) Julino of Huntsville, Alabama; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Isolde Emery and Mathilda Raymer.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 am Thursday January 5, 2023, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Alton.
Inurnment will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Alton.
Memorials are suggested to Alton Area Animal Adoptive Association.
Online condolences can be given at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.