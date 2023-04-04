Rosalind Walker

Rosalind "Roz” Walker, 80, passed away at 3:21 pm on Monday, April 3, 2023, at her home surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on October 29, 1942, in Chicago, IL. She married David W. Walker on March 24, 1963, he preceded her in death on December 28, 2009.
Roz was a Charter member of Resurrection Lutheran Church of Godfrey, IL and a member of Chapter GG of PEO sisterhood. She loved working in her yard, traveling and playing cards. Roz was very active within the community and was a fierce and loyal friend and will be missed by many.
She is survived by a daughter, Angela Moan of Alton, IL; and two grandchildren, Walker Moan and Cecilia Moan of Alton, IL
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dave a son Mark, and her parents-in-law, Ruth and Wilbur Walker.
Visitation will be held on Friday, April 7, 2023 from 9:00 am until the time of Service at 11:00 am at Elias Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey, IL.
Burial will take place in the Godfrey Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to the Nature Institute or 5A's Animal Shelter.
Online condolences and guestbook may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.