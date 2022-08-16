D. Rosalie Campbell, 96, of Glen Carbon and formerly of Edwardsville, Illinois passed away at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at her home. She was born April 21, 1926 in Patton, Missouri, a daughter of the late Everett and Ella (Cook) Skaggs. She married Floyd A. Campbell In November 1961 at the Nike Missile Base in Marine, Illinois and he passed away on October 21, 2008. She retired from Illinois Bell after 33 years of dedicated service. She was a faithful member of the Troy United Methodist Church in Troy, Illinois where she was active with the United Methodist Women. She was an avid fan of the St. Louis Cardinals and enjoyed her days of playing golf, reading, sewing and days of traveling. Rosalie cherished her family and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with her family and friends. She is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Barb and Steve Gallatin of Edwardsville; two grandsons and their wives, Rodney L. and Diane Woll of Edwardsville and Ryan D. and Christine Woll of Edwardsville; three great grandchildren, Jake Woll, Courtney Woll and Amanda Woll; her favorite puppy, Allie; several nieces; other extended family and friends. In addition to her beloved husband of 47 years and parents, she was preceded in death by a great granddaughter, Brooke Burkhart; three brothers, Carl Skaggs, Ed Skaggs and Donald Skaggs and two sisters, Mary Beck and Helen Dunham. In celebration of her life, visitation will be held at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon on Monday, August 22, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 2:00 p.m. with Reverend Dan Perry officiating. A private burial will be on Tuesday at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis. Memorials may be made to the American Kidney Foundation and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com
