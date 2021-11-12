Rosalee G. Naylor, 85, died at 4:55 p.m. Thursday, November 11, 2021 at River Crossing of Alton. Born July 1, 1936 in Eddyville, KY, she was the daughter of Joseph and Dora Mae (Pearcy) Dunnagan. Mrs. Naylor was a member of Anchor of Hope Church. She retired after 14 years as a packer for Owens Illinois Glass in Alton. On September 24, 1955 she married Reverend Rick Naylor in Hartford, IL. He survives. Also surviving is a daughter, Rachel Coleson (Kenneth) of Royal Lakes, IL, two grandchildren, Brian Coleson (Melissa) of Wood River, and Lindsey Roe (Henry) of Bethalto, four great grandchildren, Austin, Frank, Gracyn, and Lincoln, a brother, Reverend Joe Dunnagan (Elaine), and three sisters, Freida Hammond, Rebecca McKinney, and Juanita Faughn. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by four sisters, Elsie Murry, Geneva Cooper, Arzetta Bloodworth, and Lois Glass. Visitation will be from 12:00 noon until time of funeral service at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Reverend Seeram Garney will officiate. Burial will be at Upper Alton Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Anchor of Hope Church Children’s Ministry. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
Sign up for daily obituaries
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Victim identified in fatal U.S. 67 crash
- Alton police investigate rocks thrown at cars
- Shots fired in East Alton
- Woman sentenced for stealing SSI benefits
- Maneke Jewelers going out of business
- Crews respond to three area fires in 12 hours
- Study shows parents' shifting viewpoints on vaccinating young children
- Veterans offered free breakfast
- Help needed for house fire victims
- Haine asks Illinois Supreme Court to strike down FOID Act