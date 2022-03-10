Rosa Lee Well, 81, passed away at 8:33am on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at Alton Memorial Rehab and Therapy. She was born on May 23, 1940, in Piggott, Arkansas, the daughter of the late James Owen and Ethel Lean (Allen) Smart. Survivors include a daughter and son in law: Tawnya and Bob Strebler of Hartford, a son and daughter in law: Chris and Erica Well of New York, three grandsons: Noah, Tanner, Connor, a sister and brother in law: Viola “Mendy” and Paul Draper of Wood River, her caretaker and his wife: Mike and Karen Harris of Edwardsville, many nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends.
Rosa was employed in the office at Kroger prior to owning and operating Don Well Insurance. She was a member of Heartland Baptist Church in Alton.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother: William Elbert Smart and a sister: Melba Jean Pritchard.
In celebration of her life, visitation will be from 9:30am until time of services at 11am on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at Heartland Baptist Church in Alton. Pastor Alex Melton will officiate. Burial will follow at Brighton Cemetery in Brighton.
Memorials are suggested to Heartland Baptist Church.
Online guestbook at www.pitchfordfuneralhome.com.
Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.