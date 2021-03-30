Rory Everett Baggerman, 51, passed away 7:08 am, Sunday, March 28, 2021 at his residence.
Born June 14, 1969 in Las Vegas, NV, he was the son of Kathleen (Keller) Edmundson of Godfrey and the late Cornelius Baggerman.
Rory had worked as a pool installer and laborer for several years.
On July 11, 2009 in Alton, he married Rachel McVey. She survives.
Surviving in addition to his mother and wife are, step-father, Robert Edmundson of Godfrey; sons, Dillon Tyson Dean, Dawson Dean and Devin McVey all of Wood River; brother, Mark (Melanie) Davidson of Wood River; and sister, Tina (Tyrone) Cottingham of Godfrey.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at 1 pm, Saturday, April 3 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River.