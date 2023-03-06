Ronnie Payne

Ronnie Lee Payne, 62, passed away Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in Saint Louis, MO.
He was born on April 30, 1960 in Lafayette, IN, the son of Everett Dee and Gladys (Hogg) Payne.
Ronnie had worked as a Police Officer and Detective. He then worked in auto sales. Ronnie was the founder of the Facebook page "Madison Co. Muscle Cars and Hot Rods" and was a member of the Gateway Camaro Club. Ronnie loved old and new cars, especially American Hot Rods. His greatest joys were spending time with his family, but mostly his kids and grandkids.
Ronnie is survived by significant other, Cheryl Schifano of Wildwood, MO; three daughters, Kristen (Brian) Schneider of St. Louis, MO, Meaghan Payne of St. Louis, MO, Madison Payne of St. Louis, MO; five sons, Brandon Payne of St. Louis, MO, Paul (Kaitlin) Schifano of Nashville, TN, Joseph (Jenny) Schifano of O'Fallon, MO, Anthony (Kenzie) Schifano of University City, MO, and Michael Schifano of St. Louis, MO; two Brothers, Richard (Beth) Payne of Center Point, IN, Randy (Tracy) Payne of Bethalto, IL; seven grandchildren Brayden, Rylee, Fynlee, Jeremiah, Levi, Cooper, and Theo; several nieces, nephews, and cousins; and many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Everett Dee Payne; and a sister, Donna Payne.
Visitation will be at Saturday, March 11, 2023, 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm at Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto, Illinois.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 11, 2023, 4:00 pm at the Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto, Illinois.
Burial will take place in the Hogg Family Cemetery in Herod, IL, on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at noon.
Memorials are suggested to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society (www.givenow.lls.org).
Online condolences and guestbook may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.