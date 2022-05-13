Ronda Maureen Lee, 57, died at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at OSF St. Anthony’s Hospital. She was born December 15, 1964 in Alton the daughter of Maurice Lee of Piasa, IL and the late Bette (Jouett) Lee. She was the owner of Hot Poppin Kettle Corn. Ronda loved the Chicago Bears, expressing each year that this will be the year that they win the super bowl. She was also an avid St. Louis Cardinal Baseball fan and Norte Dame basketball fan. She is survived by her partner of 24 years, Ann Henson of Alton, her stepmother, Jill Lee of Piasa, IL, brother, Chris Lee of Staunton, stepsister, Deidra Scoggins (P.J.) of Kane, two nieces, Caitlyn Lee and Josie Scoggins and her four-legged girl “Dancer”. Besides her mother she was preceded in death by a niece, Kelsie Scoggins. Memorial Visitation will be Tuesday, May 17, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. until time of Memorial service at 7:00 p.m. at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Hershel Henson will officiate. Family request all who are attending to wear casual St. Louis Cardinal clothing. Memorials may be made to the 5A’s Alton Area Animal Aid Association. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.co
Sign up for daily obituaries
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Menards store out of new Glen Carbon development
- Child injured, airlifted from Rosewood Heights
- Armed robbery investigated in Godfrey
- Alton Police seek suspect in attempted bank robbery
- All but one general hospital in Illinois get passing grades in patient safety
- New Businesses open in Wood River
- Alton food truck park opens
- Teens overcome by carbon monoxide
- Multiple agencies fight Cottage Hills fire
- Jill Miller