Ronald Wagner

Ronald Russell Wagner, 83, died at 9:51 p.m., Thursday, September 6, 2022 at Alton Memorial Hospital in Alton, Illinois.
He was born on February 1, 1939 in Saint Louis, Missouri, one of five children born to the late Charles and Dora (Benhardt) Wagner.
He married Anna Greer and their union was blessed with two wonderful children. He later married Carolyn McCoy, who preceded him in death in 1981.
He was employed for many years with Labor Local 42 in Saint Louis, Missouri, where he spent the majority of his career pouring concrete and retired on February 1, 1994 as Foreman.
Ronald spent his early childhood years in Missouri, prior the family purchasing a farm in Dow, Illinois, when he was a teenager.
Ronald embraced rural living and was truly a country boy at heart. He was a gifted baseball player, holding the record for the longest home run at the Jerseyville American Legion. His talents caught the eyes of recruiters with the former St. Louis Browns, and while the family’s relocation did not allow for Ronald to pursue this path, he was honored to be considered for the team.
His love of baseball, and sports in general, remained an important part of his life and everyone who knew him was aware that Sunday’s were Ronald’s day – no exceptions.
Ronald was also a lover of country music and enjoyed visiting with his neighbors. He enjoyed socializing with his friends at breakfast at local restaurants, and especially enjoyed time spent with his family.
Surviving are his daughter, Cathy Wagner-Black and her fiancé , Mike Farrell; two grandchildren, Sierra Victoria Black and Lars Alan Black, all of Alton; a sister in-law, Ann Wagner of Grafton; his nieces and nephews, John (Dana) Wagner, Charles Kenneth “Charlie” Wagner, Gene (Connie) Schuh, Danny (Cindy) Thomas and Brenda (Barry) Weaver; along with numerous great nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by a son, Alan Russell Wagner; a brother, Kenneth Wagner; three sisters and a brother in-law, Marjorie Wagner, Dolores (Richard) Weis and Jeannette Schuh; as well as a niece, Karen Thomas.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m., Thursday, September 15, 2022 at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville where funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m., Friday.
Burial will follow at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey.
For those desiring, memorials may be given to American Heart Association or to the American Cancer Society, in care of the funeral home.
