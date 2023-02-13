Ronald Rogers

Ronald Arthur Rogers, 80, passed away Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at his residence in East Alton, IL. He was born February 16, 1942 to Arthur Charles and Iva Lillian (Gibbs) Rogers, a most loving and devoted mother. They resided in Caseyville, IL before moving to Collinsville, IL and eventually raising Ronnie in East Alton in what most referred to as the Defense Area in his day.
Ronnie served in the US Navy from 1959-1963. He then served as a sergeant in the US Army from 1970-1973 and received several medals including National Defense Service, Vietnam Service, Vietnam Campaign, Bronze Star with V-Device, Armed Forces Expeditionary, Sharp Shooter Badge with Rifle Bar, and Combat Infantryman Badge.
Ronnie spent 30 years working for Laclede Steel in Alton, IL before retirement.
After spending military time in Korea, Ronnie married Chon Soon Kwak in 1973. She preceded him in death. Surviving are his daughter, Gina (Samuel) Shaw of Alton, IL and grandchildren, Levi Shaw, Lillian Shaw, and Hayden Shaw. He later married Katie Diane Gorman Johnson June 22, 1983. She survives. Surviving are sons, Robert (Sandy) Johnson of Palm Harbor, FL; Mark Johnson of Bridgeton, MO; Kevin Johnson of Satsuma, FL and grandchildren, Miranda Howell, Joshua Johnson, Steve Johnson, Danny Johnson, and Nicholas Johnson. Also surviving are a sister, Marilyn (Doug) Logan of Albuquerque, NM; brothers, Doug (Alma) Rogers of Ballwin, MO, Bruce (Denise) Rogers of Many, LA, and Michael Rogers of Jackson, TN. May all those remaining be filled with the peace that passes all understanding and abound in the love of God.
He was preceded in death by his parents and daughter-in-law, Kathy Johnson.
Graveside services will be conducted at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery at 1:30pm on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 with Pastor Samuel Shaw officiating. Gent Funeral Home in Alton, IL is in charge of arrangements. Memorials may be given to Mission Voice or to AGT Center Haiti Project. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com