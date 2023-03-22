Ronald Rea

Ronald "Ron" Leroy Rea, 86, passed away 8:45 am, Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at Meridian Village Care Center.
Born June 25, 1936 in East Alton, he was the son of Dalton and Ethel Blanche (Mouser) Rea.
Ron had been a store manager for the Kroger Company for 43 years before retiring in 1998. He was a faithful member of Calvary Life Church, Gideon International and was a counselor at Community HOPE Center. He volunteered at the National Great Rivers Museum, was a church board member, Sunday School teacher, Men's Ministry, Collinsville Food Pantry, Meals-on-Wheels, and was called "Mr. Donut Man" at First Assembly of God Church in Collinsville.
Ron married Imogene Dickey on May 12, 1957 in Granite City. She survives.
Surviving also are a son, Michael Wayne (Sherry Winkleman) Rea of Edwardsville; daughter, Rhonda Jean (David) Anderson of Edmond, OK; grandchildren, Candace Ranee Rea of Edwardsville, Natalie Michaela (Toby) Warner of Alton, Nicholas Bradley Rea of Edwardsville, Christopher Jordan Rea of Edmond, OK, Matthew William (Amy Blevins) Anderson of Edmond, Katherine (Kyle) Coatney of Edmond; great grandchildren, Shelby and Cooper Blevins, William and Elliott Anderson, Ramsey Hardy and Rhett Coatney all of Edmond; sister, Shirley M. Simmons of Bethalto; and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Jewel Marie Beasley, Mary Louise Rea and Dorothy Cloninger; and brothers, Dalton Earl Rea, Curtis Rea, Cleatus Rea and Eldin Rea.
Visitation will be from 5-7 pm, Friday, March 24 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River and continue from 9:30 am until time of service at 10 am, Saturday at Calvary Life Church in Granite City. Rev. Mark Maynard will officiate.
Burial will follow in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.
Memorials are suggested to Gideon International or Community HOPE Center.