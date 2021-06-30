Ronald M. Miller, 80, of Moro passed away Sunday, June 27, 2021, at his home under the care of Hospice with his family by his side. Ron was born July 31, 1940, in Olney, Illinois, to Gilbert and Ruth (Wick) Miller of Albion, Illinois. On November 12, 1957, Ron and Judy (Walker) Miller were united in marriage in Albion, Illinois.
Ron worked at Amoco in Wood River as a transport gasoline tanker driver. While there he received driver of the year award and also an award for driving a million miles accident free. He retired in 1999 and enjoyed golfing and traveling. He enjoyed watching the grandkids in all sporting events.
Survivors include his wife, Judy K. Miller, of Moro, his children, Tammy (Tony) Zeller of East Alton, Terri (Jeff) Morey of Alton, Tracey Aurelio of Tampa, Florida, Tim (Christy) Miller of Fenton, Missouri, six grandchildren: Chris (Jenny) Zeller, Nathan (Lindsey) Zeller, Tonya Surovec, Rachel Balsitis, Maddie Miller, Alexis Miller, seven great grandchildren: Brendan, Logan, Donovan, Zoey, Zara, Dylan, Nolyn, and many other extended family and friends.
In addition to his parents, Ron was preceded in death by a brother: Wayne, a sister: Sherry, his grandparents Charles and Flora Miller of Albion, Dennis and Golda Wick of Albion, and a grandson in law: John Surovec.
In celebration of his life, visitation will be from 11am until time of services at 1pm on Saturday, July 3, 2021, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River. Private burial will be at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Unity Hospice and will be accepted at the funeral home.
