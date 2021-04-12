Ronald L. Watson, 69, passed away at 8:10 PM on Friday, April 9, 2021 at home, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on November 22, 1951 in Alton, IL to Robert and Marjorie (Davis) Watson.
Ronald married Vickie Boxdorfer on April 10, 1987 in Edwardsville. She survives.
He worked as a Laborer for Local Union 218 for 32 years. Ronald enjoyed traveling and spending time with his family, especially his grandkids.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by three children, Heather (Gary) Pinter of Godfrey, Josh (Bailey) Watson of Alton and Jake (Emily) Watson of Fosterburg; four grandchildren, Colin Pinter, Harvey Watson, Jane Watson and Eleanor Watson; in-laws, Tom and Reva Boxdorfer of Bethalto; a brother-in-law, Danny Boxdorfer of Jerseyville; three nephews, Jimmy Box, Robbie Box and Chad Boxdorfer; a niece, Nicole Birdsong and many good friends.
Ronald is preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Donna Box.
Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey is entrusted with professional services.
Per the family's wishes, cremation rites will be accorded.
Memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
