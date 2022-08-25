Alton
Ronald Joe Perrin, Sr., 75, went to be with the Lord, 10 pm, Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at St. John Mercy Medical Center.
Born August 1, 1947 in Lawrenceville, IL, he was the son of George, Jr. and Audie Mae (Howe) Perrin.
He had been employed as a machinist for the Olin Corporation for 42 years before retiring in 2007.
He married Sheila Voyles who preceded him in death.
Surviving are sons, Ronald Perrin, Jr. of Wood River, Gregory (Karen) Perrin of Atoka, TN; step-children, Travis Cooper, Tami Hayden; 15 grandchildren; five great grandchildren; fiance', Alice Gilleland of Alton; and sister, Connie (Dennis) Goewey of Brighton.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a son, Scott Perrin.
Visitation will be from 9 am until time of service at 11 am, Saturday, August 27 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River. Pastor Kermit Barker will officiate.
Burial will follow in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.
Memorials are suggested to Alton 5 A's Shelter.