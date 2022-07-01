Ronald Harrington

Ronald A. Harrington, 73, passed away Saturday, June 25, 2022, at St. Anthony's Health Care Center.
He was Born October 30, 1948, the son of Finis and Hassie (Kirkpatrick) Harrington. He married Saundra "Sandy" Lacy on December 13, 1980, at the Full Gospel Tabernacle Church in Fairview Heights and she preceded him in death in 2011.
Ronald retired after 20 of service in the US Army. He then retired from the US Postal Service. Ronald will be remembered for the love he had for his grandchildren.
He is survived by a daughter, Peggy Harrington, and her significant other, William Weatherington; and a stepson, Chris Beaumont, a stepdaughter, Melissa Wahle; two sisters, Carol and Jim Meyer, and Donna Harrington; and four grandchildren, Ayden, Dakota, Andrew, and LeAnn; and many other relatives and friends.
In addition to his wife, Sandy; he is preceded in death by his parents; two grandchildren, Jayden, and Hayven; and two sisters, Sandy Rowen, and Peggy Glendenning.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, July 5, 2022, from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at 10:00 at Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey.
Burial will follow at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey.
