Ronald J. “Ronnie” Foster Sr., age 86, of Maryville, Illinois passed away at 2:03 p.m. on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville. He was born June 6, 1936 in Glen Carbon, a son of the late John E. and Agnes J. (Johnson) Foster. Ronald married the love of his life, Joan G. (Treat) Foster on December 31, 1958 at the St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Glen Carbon and she survives. He retired in 1998 as the Vice-president of St. Louis Lithographing Company after 34 years of dedicated service. He proudly served his country with the United States Air Force for 4 years. A faithful member of St. Thomas Episcopal Church since he was baptized as an infant, he had served many capacities in the church including serving on the Bishop Committee, serving as treasurer and was very instrumental in establishing the church daycare center and the expansion of the church building. Ronald was dedicated to the Village of Glen Carbon throughout his lifetime and proudly achieved an abundance of the growth and expansion of the village serving 16 years as a Village Trustee and serving 20 years as the Village Mayor from 1981 until 2001. He received much proclamation for his service to the village but was overwhelmed by the naming of the Ronald J. Foster Heritage Trail for his achievements. He cherished his family, loved spending time with his grandchildren; enjoyed his days of traveling, fishing, cooking, remodeling his home and a nice summer night enjoying his ice cream. He also had a love of arts and enjoyed visits to a museum, nice concert or a play, was a history buff and proud of his years of family genealogy and was an avid fan of the Illini and Edwardsville Tigers football. In addition to his beloved wife of over 63 years, he is survived by three sons and two daughters-in-law, Steve and Christine Foster of Arvada, Colorado, Gregory Foster of Collinsville and Ron and Jamie Foster Jr. of Glen Carbon; seven grandchildren and spouses, Leah and Matt Hosburgh, Jeffrey Foster, Jennifer and Joe Bainbridge, Nicholas Foster, Madelyn Foster, Adam Foster and Lydia Foster; seven great grandchildren, Asher, Miles, Oliver, Sage, Kyle, Amelia and William; a brother and sister-in-law, Bill and Linda Sue Foster of Glen Carbon; a sister and brother-in-law, Linda Lee and Max Helfer of Glen Carbon; a brother-in-law, Dennis Johnson of Edwardsville; many nieces; nephews; other extended family and many friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Nancy Johnson. In celebration of his life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon on Friday, August 19, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Visitation will continue at St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 182 Summit Avenue in Glen Carbon on Saturday, August 20, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 10:00 a.m. with Father Eugene Stormer officiating. Burial with full military honors will follow at the Glen Carbon City Cemetery in Glen Carbon. Memorials may be made to St. Thomas Episcopal Church. www.irwinchapel.com
Sign up for daily obituaries
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Illinois updating COVID guidance after CDC changes
- Driver killed in Hartford crash identified
- Murder investigations in St. Clair County
- Meth dealer sentenced in Macoupin County
- Governor Pritzker brings $3 million check for Wedge Innovation Center in Alton
- Arrest made for Granite City beating death
- Wood River hires manager for new rec center
- Body found in vehicle in Upper Alton
- Martha Richards
- Man sentenced for Collinsville murder