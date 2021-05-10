Ronald E. Ealey, 73, formerly of the Alton-Godfrey area, passed away Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at his home.
Born Apr. 12, 1948 in Alton, he was the son of Eugene and Goldie S. (Radcliff) Ealey.
He married Pamela J. Gill Sept. 23, 1967 in Alton. She survives.
The veteran of the U.S. Army worked as a manager for Defender Services.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two children, Kristin (Brian) Metz of Homer, AK and Eric Ealey of Alton; four grandchildren, Chelsea Ealey, Annali Metz, Harrison Metz, and Jordan Ealey; and siblings, George Radcliff and Ruby Finch.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, May 12 at Paynic Home for Funerals, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 13.
Burial with full military honors will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.
An online guestbook is available at www.paynicfh.com