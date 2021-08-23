Ronald Glen Carnell (the Christian Patriot), 70 years young, of Hartford, made his trip to sing with the angels.
He was born to this earth on July 7, 1951 to Lucille A (Thomas) Bell and Elbert James Carnell of St. Louis, MO and made his final trip to Glory Saturday, August 21st at 12:11 am.
On May 2, 1969 Ron married, and is survived by his loving wife Carolyn Edith (Toombs) Carnell and was mostly happily married for 52 years, you read that correctly, 52 years. If they did nothing more on this earth together, they got that one right.
Ron's family meant the world to him. He is survived by his wife; two children and their spouses, Thomas Wayne Carnell and Lori Ann Carnell of Poplar Bluff, MO, Tricia Olene (Carnell) Sipe and SSG Jason Sipe of Waynesville, MO; six grandchildren, Bethany Carnell, Kristen Carnell, Kyla Evans, Alysa Evans, Madison Carnell and Thomas Carnell Jr. (TJ), as well as, his two great-granddaughters, Addilyn Satterfield and Brilynn Hudson; two brothers, Bob Carnell of Roxana and Bill Carnell of Alton; his mother-in-law, Leota Toombs, 97, also from Hartford; and his brother-in-law, Michael Toombs and his wife, Kendra Toombs.
He was proceeded in death by his parents; older brother, PFC Talmadge Wayne Carnell; and his sister, Patricia Carnell.
Ron became a member of Brown Street Baptist Church in Alton in 1969 and received Christ as his personal savior there. He was an Awana leader for many years and later became a Deacon and served on the board. He loved to sing and was a member on the choir there as well as His Masters Voice Choir.
Ron was an electrician by trade and worked at Illinois Electric Works in Granite City, where he retired in July of 2017. He served his community as Mayor of Hartford, one term, 2000 to 2004; and was most recently appointed to the Wood River Levee District by Kurt Prenzler. Ron loved helping the community.
Graveside service and burial will be held in Wanda Cemetery in South Roxana at 10:00 am, Thursday, August 26 and will be conducted by Marks Mortuary in Wood River.
Following the services you are invited to the home of Ron and Carolyn in Hartford for a celebration or Ron’s life.