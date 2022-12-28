Florissant, MO
Ronald Alvin Blaker, 66, died at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, December 26, 2022 at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.
He was born June 13, 1956 in Washington DC the son of the late Martin Joseph and Florence (Cohen) Blaker.
Ronald served in the U.S. Navy, and he was the medical office manager for Health Care for Her.
On December 31, 1999 in Austin, TX he married Catherine “Cathy” Elizabeth Roane and she survives. Also surviving are two sons, Ian Ives (Chelsea) of Leander, TX and Elliot Ives of Austin, TX, one grandchild, Rowan Ives and one brother, Alex Blaker of Round Rock, TX.
A memorial visitation will be from 4:00 p.m.- 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 29, 2022 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton.
Memorials may be made to K9’s For Warriors, 114 Camp K9 Road, Ponte Vedra, FL 32081.
