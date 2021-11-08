Ron Wenzel, 65, passed away and went to be with the Lord at 7:26pm Wednesday, November 3, 2021, at Mercy Hospital in Crystal City, Missouri. He was born on December 31, 1955, in Alton, the son of Anita (Schulz) Wenzel of Godfrey and the late Harold Wenzel. He married the former Carolyn Louis on May 25, 1979, in St. Louis, and she survives. In addition to his mom and his wife, Ron is survived by two sons and a daughter in law: Aman Daniel Sage of St. Louis, Matt and Ashley Wenzel of St. Louis, three grandchildren: Maddie, Elijah, Luke, a sister and brother in law: Gayle and Bill Huebener of Brighton, a brother and sister in law: Mike and Lisa Wenzel of Seattle, Washington, many nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends.
Ron is the Pastor at Rosewood Community Church in Rosewood Heights and First Baptist Church Hartford. An accomplished author, he self published two books and enjoyed writing skits for talent shows at Black River Lodge which he fondly referred to as “the most beautiful place on earth.” He was also a songwriter and had a beautiful tenor voice. Ron planted a church, City on a Hill in Alton which he felt was one of his greatest dreams come true. He had a passion for the broken who had nowhere to go. He enjoyed doing pre - marital counseling with people who were going to get married. He was the former Director of the Crisis Pregnancy Center in Alton.
In celebration of his life, visitation will be from 1pm until time of memorial services at 3pm on Saturday, November 13, 2021, at Emmanuel Free Methodist Church in Alton. Matt Wenzel will be the speaker.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Pregnancy Matters, PO Box 4001, Carbondale, Illinois, 62902, or online at www.pregancymatters.org/support and will also be accepted at the services.
At the services, there will be a guestbook available and the family asks that you write a favorite memory of Ron and what he meant to you.
In true Ron fashion, the family also asks you to wear your favorite Tie Dye shirt, favorite band shirt, your favorite Jesus shirt, Superhero shirt, or Cardinals shirt.