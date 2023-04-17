Lawrence Ronald "Ron" Hoffman, 85, passed away 10:02 pm, Friday, April 14, 2023 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.
Born September 13, 1937 in Alton, he was the son of Lawrence Michael and Lillian Theresa (Huff) Hoffman.
A U.S. Army veteran, he was employed as a fork lift operator for the Olin Corporation/Winchester 40 years before retiring. He enjoyed fishing and "Western" movies.
On October 16, 1965 in Wood River, he married Theresa A. Bienemann. She died March 30, 2023.
Surviving are several nieces and nephews as well as great nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; and a sister, Doris Johnson.
Visitation will be from 10 am until time of service at 11 am Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River. Fr. Samuel Maul will officiate.
Burial will follow in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.
Memorials are suggested to 5 A's Animal Shelter or The Wounded Warriors Project.