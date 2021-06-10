Rollin Richard Davis (“Rick”), age 69, of Godfrey, passed away Saturday, June 5, 2021 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, MO with his wife and children by his side. He was born August 21, 1951 in Alton, the son of Truman and Thelma (Werner) Davis. He married Robin Jorgensen on October 4, 2012 in Edwardsville and she survives.
Rick was proud to have served his country in the US Army. He was the President of the Congress of Independent Unions, where he worked for more than forty years before retiring in 2016. During his career he had the honor of serving on the national labor task force for Presidents Ronald Reagan and George H. W. Bush. Rick was an active member of the Owl’s Club in Alton. He was also a longtime member of The Alton Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 254 where he served in several leadership roles including club president.
In addition to his wife, Robin; he is survived by his children, Wendy (Justin) Pratt of Saint Jacob, IL and Craig (Chaunta) Davis of Wentzville, MO; his step-son Justin Gaither of Granite City, IL; his grandchildren Christian (Megan), Dillon, Kylee, Jameson & Jaxton Pratt; Aiden, Liam & Hadley Davis; Taylor (Jesse) Branham; Seth & Bella Miller; great-grandchildren Kira & Luca Branham.
He is preceded in death by his parents, sister (Mary Lou Davis-Hewitt), and great-granddaughter (Logan Branham).
A private inurnment is planned for the family at Upper Alton Cemetery, where he will be laid to rest alongside his parents and sister.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Equipping the Called, a non-profit supporting Illinois foster children. [Rick had been a foster parent many years ago.]