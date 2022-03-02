Rollie Smith

Rollie B. Smith, age 82, of Edwardsville, IL, passed away on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at River Crossing of Edwardsville, IL. Rollie was born on October 16, 1939 in Arbyrd, MO, a son of the late Estle and Zettie (Dale) Smith.
On April 18, 1959, Rollie married Judith Diane Kerr, the love of his life in Overland, MO. Rollie was a faithful member of Bethel Church in Troy, IL. He retired from Boeing as a system specialist after many years of dedicated service. Rollie was a gentleman farmer who enjoyed tinkering around his farm, working in the garden, driving his tractor and four wheeler. His greatest joy was spending time with his family and his grandchildren were his pride and joy. Rollie was a hard working family man who cherished every moment he spent with his family. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
In addition to his parents, Rollie was preceded in death by two brothers, Wilford and Leonard; four sisters, Imogene, Earla, Reva and Bonnie Sue; and by two grandchildren, Ruth and Nathan.
Rollie is survived by his devoted wife of sixty-two years, Judith Smith of Edwardsville, IL; loving children, Gregory (Mary) Smith of Santa Rosa Beach, FL, Sheila (Bryan) Ewbank of Raleigh, NC and Douglas (Cindy) Smith of St. Charles, MO; dear siblings, Velma Roland of St. Charles, MO and Lavada Hollaway of Ocean Springs, MS; proud grandfather to Rebecca, Caleb, Hannah, Josiah, Sarah, Noah, Heather, Melinda, David, Luke, Bryce, Anna and Reed; proud great-grandfather to Silas, Jonah, Lydia, Levi, Gabe, Nate and Henry; many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
In celebration of his life, a memorial visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Monday, March 14, 2022 at Bethel Church, 7775 Collinsville Road Troy, IL, with the memorial service to follow at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Tim Lewis officiating.
Memorial donations may be given to Illinois Baptist Children’s Home. Donations will be accepted at the church.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.irwinchapel.com.