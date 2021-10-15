Roger Werts, 63, passed away at 9:57 p.m. on Thursday, evening, October 14, 2021, at Christian Northeast Hospital, St. Louis, MO. He was born on November 25, 1957, in Wood River, the son of Orville and Marcella Werts. He married Bev (Mahanay) on September 13, 1986, in Alton, IL, fulfilling his vow until death parted them in 2018. Survivors include a son and daughter-in-law: Daniel and Danielle Werts of Wood River, IL, three granddaughters: Addison, Harper, and Eliza Werts, a brother: Wayne Werts of Maine, sister: Cathy Favre of Bethalto, IL, a mother-in-law, Evelyn Mahanay, two sisters-in-law, Debbie Ogle, East Alton, IL and Candice Mehmetli, O’Fallon, MO and nieces and nephews: Tammie Halbach, Lisa Hansen, Steve Burk, Andy Ogle, and Ela Mehmetli, and his dog: Savannah.
Roger faithfully attended Fosterburg Baptist Church in Bethalto, IL where he served his risen Savior Jesus Christ and the local church body in the music ministry, as the Assistant Treasurer, and in the past as a deacon and a trustee. While his two sons were young, he was their Cub Scout Leader, and helped mentor many boys in the community. Roger was a man of many jobs, talents, and skills. His professional career started as a Paid-on-Call Firefighter in 1976 for the East Alton Fire Department. Closely thereafter he was brought on fulltime in 1978. He dedicated himself to the fire service, and was appointed Lieutenant in ’86, Captain in ’89, finally retiring after 21 years of service in 2000. Throughout those firefighting years, he also taught fire training courses at LCCC. He started a rubber stamp business called “Where’s My Rubber Stamp?” in 1997 which was in business through 2001. Then, Roger served as the Director of East Alton Building and Zoning Office, retiring after 18 years of service in 2019. He was also a member of the Madison County Zoning Board of Appeals. He was also a member of the Rotary Club of East Alton from 2006-2018, nominated and received Paul Harris Fellow in 2010, and serving as President in 2015-2016. In his retirement years, Roger was an employee for the Rosewood Heights Sanitary District before being diagnosed with lung cancer.
Roger was preceded in death by his grandparents: Guy and Maude Werts, Addie Woodson, parents: Orville and Marcella, wife: Bev, oldest son: Bradley, brother: Terry Halbach Sr., sister Linda Hansen, and nephew Terry Halbach Jr.
In celebration of his life, a visitation will be held from 4pm to 7pm on Monday, October 18, 2021, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River with a uniformed personnel walk thru at 6pm on Monday, October 18, 2021, at the funeral home. Visitation will continue from 9am until time of funeral services at 10am on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at Fosterburg Baptist Church. Pastor Troy Crain and Pastor Dan Werts will officiate. Burial will follow at Upper Alton Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Andrew Martin Memorial Scholarship Fund at Fosterburg Baptist Church.
Due to the current CDC guidelines, face masks are required.
Online guestbook available at www.pitchfordfuneralhome.com.