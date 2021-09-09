Roger Eugene Brue, 87, of Macomb, IL. Died at 9:33 am, Thursday, September 2, 2021 at Integrity Health of Alton. Born on July 26, 1934 in Ottawa, Il. The son of the late Palmer and Esther (Twait) Brue.
Surviving are his wife, Shirley Johnsen of Macomb, IL; son and daughters, Roger Brue, Jr. of Blandinsville, IL, Gina Nelson of Earlville, IL, Robin Barkow of Macomb, IL and Renee Ribbet of Mt. Washington, KY; seven grandchildren; brother and sisters, Jerry Brue of Ottawa, IL, Ethel Martin of Newark, IL, Carolyn Thacker of Newark, IL and Barb Leifheit of Davis, IL and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mr. Brue’s wishes were to be cremated and no services held.
Gent Funeral Home in Alton, Il were entrusted with cremation rites.
Surviving are his wife, Shirley Johnsen of Macomb, IL; son and daughters, Roger Brue, Jr. of Blandinsville, IL, Gina Nelson of Earlville, IL, Robin Barkow of Macomb, IL and Renee Ribbet of Mt. Washington, KY; seven grandchildren; brother and sisters, Jerry Brue of Ottawa, IL, Ethel Martin of Newark, IL, Carolyn Thacker of Newark, IL and Barb Leifheit of Davis, IL and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mr. Brue’s wishes were to be cremated and no services held.
Gent Funeral Home in Alton, Il were entrusted with cremation rites.
To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Roger Eugene Brue please visit our Sympathy Store.