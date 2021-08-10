byrd.jpeg

Roger A. Byrd, 65, passed away Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at his residence.

Born January 22, 1956 in Wood River, he was the son of George and Gladys (Coats) Byrd.

A U.S. Navy veteran, he had been employed with National Maintenance and Granite City Steel.

On October 21, 2016 in Edwardsville, he married Terri Lynn Kenshalo.  She survives.

Surviving also are a brother, Marty Byrd of Alton; sister, Georgene Davis of Calhoun; several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and a nephew, Anthony Eugene Arrington.

Private service and burial will be in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.

Marks Mortuary in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.

