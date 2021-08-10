Roger A. Byrd, 65, passed away Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at his residence.
Born January 22, 1956 in Wood River, he was the son of George and Gladys (Coats) Byrd.
A U.S. Navy veteran, he had been employed with National Maintenance and Granite City Steel.
On October 21, 2016 in Edwardsville, he married Terri Lynn Kenshalo. She survives.
Surviving also are a brother, Marty Byrd of Alton; sister, Georgene Davis of Calhoun; several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a nephew, Anthony Eugene Arrington.
Private service and burial will be in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.
Marks Mortuary in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.