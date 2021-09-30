Rodger Loy Leach, 61, passed away Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at Integrity Healthcare of Wood River.
Born February 4, 1960 in Wood River, he was the son of Joseph Leach and Patricia (Zumwalt) Boverie.
Rodger grew up in the Hartford Assembly of God Church. After graduating from East Alton-Wood River High School, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy, serving a four year tour for his country. He returned home and was employed with the Olin Corporation before retiring.
He loved fishing, baseball, softball and motocross racing, and will be dearly missed by family and friends.
Surviving are a daughter, Autumn Leach; son, Colin Leach; step-father, John Boverie; sister, Piper Cook Busse; brothers, Lanny (Becky) Leach, Lance (Patty) Boverie; a niece; four nephews; and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Burial will be in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Marks Mortuary in Wood River is entrusted with arrangements.