Rocklan "Rocky" Flanigan

Rocklan "Rocky" Dale Flanigan, 66, passed away 1:25 pm, Thursday, December 1, 2022 at Christian Hospital-Northeast.
Born August 30, 1956 in St. Charles, MO, he was the son of Dale Flanigan and Kathryn (Kirkpatrick) Landreth.
He was a Lead Operator at Conoco-Phillips in Hartford before retiring in 2020.
Rocky is survived by his wife, Patricia (Johnson) Flanigan; six sons, Brandon (Heather) Flanigan, Micky (Charla) Flanigan, Tommy (Amanda) Patton, Ronnie (Cortney) Flanigan, Nathan (Samantha) Flanigan, Kyle (Savannah) Flanigan; a daughter, Stephanie (Franko) Lukis; six brothers, Marvin Landreth, Rusty Flanigan, Ronnie Flanigan, Jeff Landreth, Tony Yuscius, Greg Flanigan; a sister, Earlene Flanigan; and 18 grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by both of his parents.
Rocky had a deep love for God and his family, as well as a passion and talent for music.
A Celebration of Life Memorial will be held Sunday, December 4 from 1 pm until time of service at 3 pm at Restoring Hope Church of God, 1332 Miland St, Wood River, IL 62095.
Memorials are suggested to Restoring Hope Church of God.
Marks Mortuary in Wood River entrusted with arrangements.