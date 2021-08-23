Roberto M. “Bob” Maronie, 60, passed away at 3:28 a.m. Friday, August 20, 2021 at Christian Hospital Northeast.
He was born Nov. 12, 1960 in Alton.
Bob worked for over 30 years as a supervisor for Community Tire in St. Louis, and most recently worked as a bike trail groundskeeper for ACT transportation. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and riding motorcycles.
He married Shirley J. Desse Aug. 1, 1980. She survives.
Also surviving are a son, Marko Robert Maronie of Bethalto and his fiancée Linnessa Wallschleager; a daughter, Marcie Maronie of Alton; four grandchildren, Jaylin Maronie, and Quin, Damon and Tamari Price; his mother and stepfather, Nancy (Townsend) and Donald Bricker of Forest Homes; three brothers, Dave (Rhonda) Maronie and Richard (Tammy) Maronie, all of Medora, and Joe Maronie and his fiancée Shannon Webb of Fosterburg; and a half brother, Mike Townsend of O’Fallon, MO.
He was preceded in death by his father, John Maronie, Sr. and two half brothers, John Maronie, Jr. and Danny Maronie.
Memorial visitation will be Tuesday, Aug. 24 at Paynic Home for Funerals from 4 p.m. until services begin at 6 p.m.
An online guestbook is available at www.paynicfh.com