Roberta Seehausen, 93, died at 9:39 p.m. on Friday, February 3, 2023 at OSF St. Anthony’s Hospital. She was born October 6, 1929 in Alton, IL the daughter of the late Robert and Lucille (Nickell) Cogan. She worked in research and development for SIUE for many years. On October 6, 1946 she married Warren Leigh Seehausen and he preceded her in death on December 30, 2011. Surviving are one son, Robert Seehausen of Fenton, MO, one daughter, Nancy Brown (Randy) of Brighton, IL, eight grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, one sister, Shirley Cogan of Edwardsville, IL. Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two daughters, Sandy Seehausen and Robin Norman and one son in law, Tom Norman. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 12:00 noon on Friday, February 10, 2023 at Gent Funeral in Alton. Burial will be at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
Sign up for daily obituaries
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Ameren Illinois spokesman explains rate request
- East Alton man charged with stealing car
- Two car crash in Godfrey
- Former Lenhardt building on Piasa coming down
- Alton man charged in cold-case murder
- IL police group weighs in on Memphis police video
- Sheriff announces door-to-door outreach program
- Two police officers shot in St. Louis
- Pritzker flips on wind farm support
- Steven Hornsey