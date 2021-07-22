Roberta L. Fleming, 95, died at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at Riverside Nursing Home of Alton. Born March 20, 1926 in Alton, she was the daughter of Robert and Georgia (Lyons) Williams. She was a member of SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Alton. On October 22, 1949 she married Vincent J. Fleming at SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church and became a full-time homemaker. He preceded her in death on April 5, 1999. Surviving are three children, Dennis Patrick Fleming (Tracey) of Edwardsville, Timothy James Fleming of Godfrey, and Kathleen Ann Davidson (Michael) of Alton. Also surviving are three grandchildren, Tricia Ann Fleming, John Vincent Fleming, and Joseph Paul Fleming, and three great grandchildren, Natallie, Nathan, and Lilly. Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Vernon, Harold, Harry, Bill, Maxine, Dorothy and Virginia and Evelyn in infancy. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Burial will be at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Godfrey. Memorials may be made to SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church or the 5A’s Animal Shelter. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
