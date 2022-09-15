Roberta Fahey

Roberta Jean Fahey, age 61, of Edwardsville, Illinois, passed away on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, Illinois. She was born May 13, 1961, in Alton, the daughter of Peggy (Godwin) Ezell of Alton, and the late Robert Ezell.
Besides her mother Roberta is survived by her partner and husband of 41 years, Jerry Fahey, whom she married on November 7, 1992. She is also survived by her daughter, Lena Fahey of Collinsville; son Thomas Fahey of Edwardsville; two sisters, Kathy Pitzer & husband John of Edwardsville, Denee Wuellner & husband Steve of Godfrey; and many nieces & nephews.
Roberta worked at Anderson Hospital as a Respiratory & Sleep Therapist for 38 years, she also worked with the Edwardsville Parks and Recreation Dept. to remove unsafe & outdated playground equipment for newer and safer equipment, and she ran an annual circus themed "Air Fair" to educate asthmatic children & their families for many years.
She was a devoted mother, and avid movie fan and was fond of Tullamore Dew Irish Whiskey and Armagnac Brandy.
She will be cremated according to her wishes and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com.