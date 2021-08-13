Robert E. "Bob" Womack, 84, passed away on Thursday, August 12, 2021, 11:15 a.m. at Alton Memorial Hospital in Alton, IL.
He was born on March 3, 1937 in Grafton, IL to Thomas and Muriel (Harp) Womack. He attended Grafton Grade School and graduated from Jerseyville High School in 1955. Three days after graduation he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps. He was then stationed in California and spent 18 months serving in Okinawa, Japan. When he came home, he met his future wife, Carol Johnson. They fell in love immediately and were married October 19, 1957 in Corinth, MS. They lived at Camp LeJeune in North Carolina until Bob finished his enlistment. During this time their first child, Robert Jr, was born. After that, they returned to Grafton and Robert got a job at Illinois American Water Company. He worked there for 40 years before retiring. He then spent his days wood working and loved building country furniture and lots of birdhouses.
Robert and Carol were married for 63 years. They had three children—Robert Jr, Thomas, and Susan. He had great memories of taking his kids on vacation especially to Gatlinburg, TN and driving through the Smoky Mountains. He is survived by his wife, Carol; a son, Robert Womack Jr of East Alton, IL; a daughter, Susan (Chris) Gallacci of Wood River, IL; grandchildren, Jason (Joy) Womack, Nick (Megan) Womack, Zachary Womack, Kyle Womack, Katie Peck, and Alex Spurgeon; and seven great grandchildren, Ian, Jason Jr, Laney, Mady, Luka, Audrey, and Oliver. Also surviving is a brother, David (Kara) Womack of Grafton, IL and a dear sister-in-law, Barbara Freeman of Godfrey, IL along with numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Muriel (Harp) Womack; a son, Thomas; and his brother and sister-in-law, Tommy and Betty Womack.
Robert lived a full life. He loved God and his family and will be remembered to those who knew him as a good husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Marks Mortuary in Wood River, IL, and information will be shared at a later date.