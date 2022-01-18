Robert Vroman, 81, passed away at 4:25 a.m. Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at River Crossing of Alton.
Born Aug. 24, 1940 in Alton, he was a son of Hilbert Vroman and Verna (Taylor) Brown.
He married Alice M. Lopez Aug. 18, 1962 in Alton. She survives.
Bob worked for Kroger for 15 years and later sold automobiles for various dealerships. His best job was being a grandpa. He had enjoyed bowling, playing cards and attending Alton High School basketball games. Bob loved life, and his greatest joy was being a dad and grandpa.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Trisha (John) Rives and a son, Michael (Pam) Vroman, all of Alton; grandchildren Tyler and Kelly Rives, Hannah (Josh) McDaniel, and Griffin Vroman; a great grandson, Alexander McDaniel; two special grandchildren, Isabel and Landon Linley; a brother, Baxter (Kathy) Brown of Troy, IL; two sisters, Laura (Russ) Peacock of Deerfield, WI and DeEtte (Dave) Shanklin of Madison, WI; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father and stepmother, Hilbert A. and Darlene Vroman and his mother and stepfather, Verna and Frank Brown.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
