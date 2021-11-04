Robert Kevin Umphress, 38, passed away 8:10 pm, Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at Christian Hospital-Northeast.
Born August 13, 1983 in Pontiac, IL, he was the son of Neil and Dena Umphress of Rutland, IL.
He had been an over-the road truck driver before recently completing his carpentry apprenticeship. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, "mudding" and just "getting dirty". He loved his family and Cardinal baseball.
On September 13, 2008 in Roxana, he married Tracy Robert. She survives.
Surviving in addition to his paretns and wife are a son, Gabriel Umphress of East Alton; daughter, Jorden Umphress of East Alton; brothers, Neil Umphress of Rutland, Jesse (Heather) Umphress in Tennessee, Chuck Haycraft of Wenona, IL, Brian Umphress of Rutland, Michael (Nicole) Birdsong of Bunker Hill, Dylan (Chasey) Wilson of Bethalto, Brett (Mariah) Wilson of Cottage Hills; sisters, Sonja (Brad) Cusac of Sandusky, OH, Dawn Haycraft of Wenona, Heather Pool of Marseilles, Nicci (Terry) McCann of Cottage Hills.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at 11 am, Saturday, November 6 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River.