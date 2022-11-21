Robert Ulery, 88, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at his residence. He was born on October 24, 1934, in Hamburg, Illinois, the son of the late Peter Ulery and late Maybelle (Rodgers) Puterbaugh. He married the former Lela F. Geske on June 1, 1967, in Hardin, and she survives. Other survivors include a daughter: Laura Van Alstine of Wood River, two sons and daughter in law: Leslie and Bobbi Jo Van Alstine of Pawcatuck, Connecticut, Jonathan Ulery of Wood River, five grandchildren: Robyn Wells (William) of Moro, Kristyna Bell (Troy) of Jerseyville, Kaitlyn Ulery originally from Roxana, Lesley Van Alstine of Lutz, Florida and Kelly Van Alstine (fiancé Brandon Herskowitz) of Boynton Beach Florida, eleven great grandchildren, a sister: Eva and John Haddick of Tacoma Washington, many nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends.
Robert served in the Army as a private first class from May 21, 1957 until he was honorably discharged August 21, 1958. Robert spent part of his active duty in Vincenza, Italy. Robert was employed at Laclede Steel as a bull block helper for 35 years prior to his retirement in 1989. Robert in his younger days was an avid hunter, fisherman, enjoyed maintaining his yard and reading. In his latter years he enjoyed watching westerns and baseball games on television.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by: his oldest son Robin Ulery, brothers William Ulery, Marvin Ulery, James Ulery and Richard Ulery, and sisters Joanne Ulery Testolin and Joyce Ulery Schaut.
In celebration of his life, visitation will be from 9am until time of funeral services at 11am on November 23, 2022, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River. Pastor Rich Barnett will officiate. Burial will follow at Indian Creek Cemetery in Hamburg.
Memorials are suggested to The Women’s Ministry Center.
Online guestbook available at www.pitchfordfuneralhome.com.