Robert “Jamey” Tuttle, age 51 of Edwardsville, IL, passed away on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at his home. Jamey was born on October 13, 1970 in Alton, IL, a son of the late Robert Tuttle and Janet (Ealey) Tillerson.
On April 4, 2003, Jamey married Sherry Rolens in Edwardsville, IL. Jamey worked as a forklift operator for Graham Packaging in Maryland Heights, IL. He enjoyed going fishing, watching car races and going to thrift stores to find a bargain. He was also an avid St. Louis Blues Hockey fan and a Chicago Cubs Baseball fan. His greatest joy was spending time with his family and spoiling his grandchildren. Jamey will be remembered as a devoted family man who never met a stranger and he was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. Jamey will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
He is survived by his devoted wife of nineteen years, Sherry Tuttle of Edwardsville, IL; loving children, Melissa Taylor of Granite City, IL, Andrew Hoffman of Mascoutah, IL and Tyler Tuttle of Edwardsville, IL; dear siblings, Jennifer (William) Brantley of Brighton, IL and Brandon (Erin) Tuttle of West Chicago, IL; proud grandfather to Ayden Hemsath, Serenity Taylor, Elijah Taylor Amori Taylor; many dear nieces and nephews; extended family and many wonderful friends.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at Irwin Chapel, Glen Carbon, IL.
In celebration of his life, funeral services will follow at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, with Pastor Larry Hale officiating.
Memorial donations may be given to the family. Donations will be accepted at the funeral chapel.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.irwinchapel.com.