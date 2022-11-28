Robert A. Tucker, 88, went to his heavenly home at 7:43 p.m. on Friday, November 25, 2022 at San Gabriel of Godfrey. He was born October 27, 1934 in Poplar Bluff, MO son of the late Leo and Opal (Romine) Tucker. He retired as lead foreman with Colonial Bakery. Robert enjoyed fishing, playing guitar and spending time with his family. Though not graced with height he walked taller than most. On October 27, 1962 he married Lorraine Rivers, and she preceded him in death on June 14, 2012. Surviving are five sons, David White (Mary) of Cahokia, Robert Tucker (Teresa) of Benld, Thomas Tisdale of Georgia, Randy Tucker of East Alton and Michael Tucker of St. Louis, two daughters, Robin McGrath (Billy) of Alton and Connie Paruch (Richard) of Alton, six grandchildren, Candice Clemons (Jeremy), Brittni Abeyta (Alonzo), Matthew White, Bobbie Hosmer (Adam), Chris Tucker and Aaron Carroll, eleven great grandchildren, and one brother, Edward Griffith of Poplar Bluff, MO. He is also survived by his partner, Velva Pope and her family. In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by one son in law, Frank Siano, a stepsister, Maxine Skaggs, an infant sister and one sister in law, Geraldine Griffith. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton where funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 1, 2022. Burial will follow at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey. Reverend Sonny Renken will officiate. Memorials may be made to Riverbend Head Start & Family Services. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
