Robert Thomas Sr.

Robert  Arthur  Thomas  Sr.  was  born  April  27th,  1941 to the  late  Bernard  and  Pauline Thomas. His parents were natives of  St. Mary’s County, Maryland. Robert  graduated  Alexander  Graham  Bell  Vocational  High  School  on  June  14th,  1962  where  he  excelled in his general  studies  and specialized  in carpentry  and woodworking. He  went  on to  voluntarily  join the  military  and serve his country  as a Sergeant  in the  United  States  Army.  He was  stationed  at  locations  such  as  Schofield  Barracks, Hawaii, Livorno,  Italy,  and served  one tour of  duty  in Vietnam. After serving in Vietnam, he returned to the  states where he was stationed at Nike missile  base in  Milwaukee,  Wisconsin.    There  he  enjoyed  a long distance courtship with Lola Lee  Horton. The two would wed on September 1st,  1967,  becoming  Mr.  and Mrs.  Robert  and Lola Thomas.  Together  they  would  raise  four children and remain married for 54 years. Robert’s crowning achievement  was being a father. He could  frequently  be heard applauding  the  success  of all his children. His children saw  their  father  as a real life  superhero  due  to  his  moxie,  grit,  resilience,  work ethic, durability, and  perseverance. Even as adults, they still  saw him as a hero. He was always  present  and  never absent. Through  ups and  downs he taught  them to uphold  an attitude  of  resilience  and perseverance to conquer every obstacle life has to offer. He  was  a  devoted  and  selfless  partner  to  his  spouse Lola.  He  was  an amazing father  to  his  children Sam, Robert Jr., Bernard and Angela. He  was a doting  grandfather to  his grandchildren Courteney, Alyssa, Adjunai,  Xavier and  Sydney. He was an adoring  great grandfather  to Mason, Landon, Aria,  Serenity and Eric. In his spare time,  Robert  loved  volunteering  for the church and  working  with  his hands. He had  a gift  for carpentry, home renovation and restoration, and automobile mechanics. Once retired, his primary focus became spending time with his wife  and family. Robert Arthur Thomas Sr., departed this earthly home February 13th, 2022. Visitation Saturday February 26, 2022 at Cathy M. Williams and Sons Funeral Home 1695 Oakwood Ave. Alton, IL 62002 with burial to take place Monday February 28, 2022 at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, MO.