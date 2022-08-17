Robert “Bob” Gene Thiel, 79, passed away on August 13, 2022
at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield. He was born on July 25,
1943 to Walter & Estelle (Budt) Thiel in Jerseyville. He married Karen Sue “Susie” Chapman on January 14, 1967 at Holy Ghost Catholic Church. He graduated from Greenfield High School and was a member of the ROTC. Bob was a farmer, a US National Guard veteran, and a member of Holy Ghost Catholic Church. Bob is survived by his only brother and sister-in-law, Bill and Elaine Thiel of Carrollton. He is preceded in death by his parents and wife. Visitation will be on Saturday, August 20, 2022 from 10:00 am – 11:00 am at Alexander Funeral Home. Funeral will be held on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at 11:00 am at Alexander Funeral Home. Father Hyland Smith will be officiating the service and burial will take place at Providence Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Francis and Holy Ghost Schools.
ALEXANDER FUNERAL HOME IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS