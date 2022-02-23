Robert E. Schrader, age 90, passed away on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at his home. Robert was born on May 9, 1931 on a houseboat in Missouri. He was the son of late William “Lee” and Idress (Brown) Schrader.
Robert was a United States Army veteran who proudly served his country at several locations. While stationed in Saalfelden, Austria, he met and married Adelheid “Heidi” Hirschbichler, the love of his life on December 19, 1953. Robert was preceded in death by Heidi on September 20, 2018.
Robert retired from McDonnell Douglas after 31 years of dedicated service as an Aerospace Mechanic. He was particularly proud of his work on the Mercury and Gemini space crafts. Robert served as the Scout Master of Troop 34 in Glen Carbon for 18 years. He, and Heidi, received the Silver Beaver Award, an award bestowed upon only those persons who have given continued, unselfish, and effective service to the community. He also served as a Vigil member of the Order of the Arrow. Robert enjoyed spending time at the river, fishing, backpacking, gardening, playing dominoes, and visiting his beloved Saalfelden. Robert was a faithful member of St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church in Glen Carbon, IL. Robert will be remembered as a devoted hard working family man who loved his family. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Robert is survived by his loving children, Norma (Walter) Mertzke of Hollywood Heights, IL, Robert (Karen Tilashalski) Schrader of Collinsville, IL, Mark Schrader of Glen Carbon, IL, and Lisa (Floyd) Wildhaber of Collinsville, IL. He was the proud grandfather to Laura Schrader, Christine (David) Zimmer, Danny (Mona) Schrader, Kevin (Suzy Abell) Schrader, Jacob (Elizabeth) Wildhaber, Jimi Schrader, Christopher Wildhaber, and seven (7) great-grandchildren. Robert was preceded in death by an infant son, and his big brother, Wilson Schrader.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at Irwin Chapel, Glen Carbon, IL. In celebration of his life, a funeral mass will be held at 10:00 am on Friday, February 25, 2022 at St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church, Glen Carbon, IL; Father Patrick Gibbons will be officiating. Following the mass, Robert will be laid to rest next to Heidi at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates, Glen Carbon, IL. Guests are welcome to join the family for a meal at the church following the graveside service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Boy Scouts of America or masses.