Robert (Rusty) Hinton, 64, entered his eternal rest at 9:02 a.m. on Sunday, October 9, 2021, at St. Anthony’s Hospital surrounded by family.
He was born November 22, 1957, in Alton, Illinois the 9th, of 10 children to the late James Hadley Hinton and Christine (Williams) Hinton.
Robert attended Alton High School. He loved spending time with his family and friends. He had a great sense of humor and a warm welcoming heart.
Robert was proceeded in death by:
Sisters: Dorothy Hinton, Barbara Stewart, and Linda Price.
Brothers: James Hinton, Donald Hinton, Freddie Hinton and Lonnie Hinton
Robert is survived by 4 daughters: Corrine (William) Carr of Arkansas, Peaches (Daryell) Hinton-Williams of Indianapolis, Indiana, Tammi Hinton of Indianapolis, Indiana and Pamela Hinton of Tampa, Florida; 2 sons: Robert Prince Hinton of Indianapolis, Indiana and Christopher Hinton of Alton, Illinois; 2 brothers: Larry Hinton and Anthony (Tony) Hinton, 8 grandkids, 4 great-grand kids, and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Acknowledging special friendships with the mothers of his children: Virginia Gipson, Kay Sanders, Michelle Stephens, and Ramona Lacey.
A Memorial Service is being held 11 a.m. Saturday, November 6, 2021, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton. Pastor Seeram Garney will officiate.
Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.