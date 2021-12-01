Robert Reynolds Sr., 94, passed away at 4:09am on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at Mercy Rehab Hospital in Chesterfield, Missouri. He was born on October 20, 1927, in Harrisburg, Illinois, the son of the late Theodore and Mabel (Thompson) Reynolds. He married the former Frances Fry on April 28, 1951, in Cottage Hills, and she preceded him in death on April 29, 2014. Survivors include two sons and daughters in law: Robert and Nicki Reynolds, Jr. of St. Peters, Missouri, Steve and June Reynolds of Cottage Hills, four grandchildren: Tracey Reynolds, Ashley (Nathan) Baca, T.J. (Camille) Cook, Kenneth (Megan) Reynolds, four great – grandchildren: Heather, Jasper, Rylee, Saylor, four great – great grandchildren: Hunter, Isaac, Leo, Charles, one brother and sister in law: Harry and Ada Reynolds, many nieces, nephews and other extended family.
Robert was employed at Laclede Steel for over forty years where he retired as a mill operator. He and his wife were avid tour travelers. He enjoyed gardening and was an avid fisherman. Robert was a veteran of the United States Army Air Corps. He was a member of the Cottage Hills VFW Post 7678.
In addition to his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by a son: Kenneth Reynolds, a brother: Theodore Reynolds, Jr. and a sister: Mary Woolard.
In celebration of his life, visitation will be from 5pm to 7pm on Monday, December 6, 2021, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River. Funeral services will be held at 10am on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto with full military honors by the Ritual Team of VFW Post 1308 of Alton.
Memorials are suggested to the American Heart Association and will be accepted at the funeral home.