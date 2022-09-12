Robert Rawe

Robert Leo Rawe, 76, of Bethalto, passed away on Thursday, September 8, 2022, at 11:45 pm, at Integrity of Alton.
A son of the late Leo and Katherine (Ehresmann) Rawe, he was born on December 27, 1945, in St. Louis, MO.
Robert is a Vietnam US Air Force Veteran, a 1965 graduate of Ranken Trade School, and a 1976 graduate of SIU-E.
He retired after 24 years as an architectural draftsman at Henderson Associates in Edwardsville.
Robert married Laura A. Gusewelle on July 4, 1974, in Godfrey, IL. She survives.
Also surviving are a sister, Janice (Jack) Llewellyn of Rosewood Heights; and a brother, David (Debbie) Rawe of Carrollton; his mother-in-law, LaVerne Gusewelle; two sisters-in-law, LaVeta Gusewelle and Lana Gusewelle, both of Bethalto; as well as four nephews, Kerry Rawe, Ben Rawe, Toby Rawe, and Andrew Kirsch; and two nieces, Jennifer Diskin and Amanda Hornbeck.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Lawrence Gusewelle.
Per his wishes, cremation rites will be accorded, and no services will be held at this time. A private graveside service will be at St. John's Cemetery in Carrollton, IL, at a later date.
Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer's Association.
