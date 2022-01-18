Robert “Bob” Price, 64, died at 5:13 a.m. Sunday, January 16, 2022 at Alton Memorial Hospital. Born February 7, 1957 in Alton, he was the son of Loretta (Bolen) Fletcher of Godfrey and the late James Richard Price. Bob retired as a security guard for the Alton School District. An avid trout fisherman, he was a member of the Missouri Trout Fisherman’s Association, St. Louis Chapter, and was very active with the Boy Scouts while growing up.
On July 30, 2004 he married the former Joyce A. Waters in Edwardsville. She survives. Along with his mother and wife he is survived by a son, Cody James Price (Jessica) of New York, a brother, Andy Price (Maria) of Highland, a step-brother, Jeff Fletcher (Kelli) of East Alton, a step-sister, Julia Johnson (Gary) of Moro as well as aunts, uncles and many other relatives. Along with his father, he was preceded in death by a brother, Michael Price.
Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 21, 2022 at Main Street United Methodist Church in Alton. Pastor Alberto Ramirez and Pastor Kyle Stewart will officiate. Burial will be at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey. Memorials may be made to the 5A’s Animal Shelter or the New Horizon Band. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements.
