Robert Preston Scroggins, age 71, passed away Sunday, September 19, 2021 at his home with his wife, Ellen, by his side
He was born December 1, 1949, in Alton, the son of Louis and Dollie (Snedeker) Scroggins. He married Ellen Short on September 13, 2013, in Jerseyville and she survives.
Robert worked as a group leader at Olin Corp. for many years. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. Robert loved riding his motorcycle. He especially loved his dog “Lacey” as well as all animals. Robert will be remembered as being very devoted to his wife.
In addition to his wife, Ellen; he is survived by his children, Robert and Ronnie Jo Scroggins, Donald and Theresa Scroggins, Derek and Miranda Schaaf, Sara and Bradley O’Brien, and Samantha and Darrell Hodges; his siblings and their spouses, Edward and Harriet Scroggins, William and Del-Rue Scroggins, Dorothy and Truman L. Burns, and Martha Scroggins; fifteen grandchildren; and 9 great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents; two brothers Samuel Joseph and Elmer John, in infancy; and a sister, Marion.
Visitation will be held Thursday, September 23, 2021, from 10:00 am until the time of service at 12:00 pm at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto.
Burial will take place at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Association.
Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home will oversee arrangements.
