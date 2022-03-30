Robert Pence, Jr.

Robert Dale Pence, Jr., 51, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, March 27, 2022 at his residence.
Born in Alton on January 7, 1971, he was the son of Robert D. Pence and the late Jesusa (Longoria) Pence.
He had worked as a laborer out of Local #338.
Surviving are his father, daughter, Kathrine Pence of Washington, MO; brothers, David Pence and Donald Pence; sister, Penny Pence Harkey; and extended family.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at 1 pm, Friday, April 1 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River.
Memorials are suggested to The Wildlife Bird Sanctuary, 125 Bald Eagle Ridge Rd, Valley Park, MO 63088.