Robert O’Neal, 76, of Cottage Hills passed away Friday, December 3, 2021 at his home. He was born October 15, 1945 to Otis and Otella (Ray) O’Neal in Kennett, MO. He married Linda Swan October 21, 2000 in Grassy, MO.
Robert enjoyed hunting and raising pigs.
He is survived by his wife Linda O’Neal of Cottage Hills; daughter, Cheryl O’Neal of St. Louis, MO; grandchildren, Courtney O’Neal, Recca Cox, Braylen Cox, Alexis Cox and Devyn Williams; brothers, Denny O’Neal of St. Genevieve, MO, Scott O’Neal of Farmington, MO and Tony O’Neal of Farmington and a sister, Sue Jones of Chicago.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Eric O’Neal and sister, Kathy Dispenziere, Ruth Woods and Sandy Powell.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until the time of services 7 p.m. on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at Paynic Home for Funerals in Rosewood Heights. Online guestbook available at www.paynicfh.com.